Intro

UBC
2016-17
Annual Report

UBC is proud to mark its 100th anniversary as a global leader in education, research innovation and community engagement.

The stars of this annual report are UBC researchers whose discoveries have the potential to change our quality of life and innovative teachers who are pushing the boundaries of knowledge. They are learners with solutions to pressing issues and alumni who are making life-changing contributions in their communities. And they are the people who have made UBC a global leader in sustainability and one of the best places to work in Canada.

If we’re capable of achieving all of this in just one year, imagine what’s possible in our second century.

Learn more:

Read past annual reports Discover more about UBC

Research

Research

$580M
ANNUAL RESEARCH BUDGET FOR 8,808 PROJECTS

  • 187

    CANADA RESEARCH CHAIRS AT UBC

  • 1

    RANKED AS CANADA’S MOST INNOVATIVE UNIVERSITY
    (REUTERS TOP 100: THE WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE UNIVERSITIES 2016)

  • 20

    RANKED AMONG THE TOP 20 PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES IN THE WORLD

Teaching and Learning

Teaching and Learning

12,837
CREDENTIALS AWARDED

  • 93%

    STUDENT SATISFACTION
    (UBC VANCOUVER)

  • 14,433

    INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FROM 150 COUNTRIES

  • 75%

    UNDERGRADUATES PARTICIPATING IN ENRICHED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCES
    (UBC VANCOUVER)

Campus and Community Engagement

Campus and Community Engagement

$12.5B
ECONOMIC IMPACT

  • 6,621

    STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN COMMUNITY SERVICE LEARNING OR COMMUNITY-BASED RESEARCH

  • 1

    FIRST CANADIAN UNIVERSITY TO ACHIEVE KYOTO PROTOCOLS

  • 2017

    ONE OF BC’S TOP EMPLOYERS 2017

Read the full report

Read the full report