Intro

UBC
2018/19
Annual Report

Welcome to the 2018/19 UBC Annual Report. This document celebrates a number of significant accomplishments, most notably the launch of our new strategic plan, Shaping UBC’s Next Century. Guided by this roadmap for our next century, we are embarking on a journey to “inspire people, ideas and actions for a better world.”

In this Annual Report you’ll find many examples that demonstrate how UBC is bringing our vision to life. Thank you for joining us on this journey.

— PROFESSOR SANTA J. ONO


UBC at a Glance

37
IN TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS, 2019

  • 64,798

    STUDENTS AT UBC IN 2018/19

  • 13,778

    DEGREES GRANTED IN 2018

  • 16,891

    FACULTY AND STAFF AT UBC IN 2018/19

Research

$669M
2018/19 TOTAL ANNUAL RESEARCH FUNDING

  • 1

    CANADA’S 1ST GOLD IN THE STARS SUSTAINABILITY RATING SYSTEM

  • 1,391

    RESEARCH PROJECTS WITH INDUSTRY PARTNERS IN 2018/19

  • 1

    NORTH AMERICA’S MOST INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
    (TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL RANKINGS 2019)

Campus and Community Engagement

339,000+
ALUMNI IN MORE THAN 140 COUNTRIES
AMONG CURRENT OR FORMER FACULTY AND ALUMNI:

  • 8

    NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS

  • 20

    3M NATIONAL TEACHING FELLOWS

  • 266

    ROYAL SOCIETY OF CANADA MEMBERS

