Intro
Welcome to the 2018/19 UBC Annual Report. This document celebrates a number of significant accomplishments, most notably the launch of our new strategic plan, Shaping UBC’s Next Century. Guided by this roadmap for our next century, we are embarking on a journey to “inspire people, ideas and actions for a better world.”
In this Annual Report you’ll find many examples that demonstrate how UBC is bringing our vision to life. Thank you for joining us on this journey.
— PROFESSOR SANTA J. ONO
